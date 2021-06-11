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FROM DUNBLANE TO SANDY HOOK (2018)
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57 views • June 11, 2021
SOURCE: Jim Fetzer
A brilliant comparison of the school shooting massacre in Scotland on 13 March 1996, which lead to outlawing private ownership of handguns within the United Kingdom, and the school shooting in Newtown on 14 December 2012, which was intended to have similar effect in the United States. The guest on The Max Resistance Round Table, who goes by the name of Photo Viapops, has been taken aback by the failure to compare the two events, where Dunblane (which was real) appears to have provided the script for Sandy Hook (which was not).
A brilliant comparison of the school shooting massacre in Scotland on 13 March 1996, which lead to outlawing private ownership of handguns within the United Kingdom, and the school shooting in Newtown on 14 December 2012, which was intended to have similar effect in the United States. The guest on The Max Resistance Round Table, who goes by the name of Photo Viapops, has been taken aback by the failure to compare the two events, where Dunblane (which was real) appears to have provided the script for Sandy Hook (which was not).
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