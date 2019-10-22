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Sanders lashes out at Clinton for implying Gabbard is a Russian asset
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9 views • October 22, 2019
Sen. Bernie Sanders has come to the defense of fellow 2020 candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard in the Hillary Clinton feud; Peter Doocy reports from Des Moines, Iowa.
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