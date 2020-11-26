The Secret to Brain Power: Is Cognitive Training Just a Fad? What about Physical Exercise?

Snow Mountain ArtsThe Secret to Brain Power: Is Cognitive Training Just a Fad? What about Physical Exercise?Looking to roll back the cognitive clock? Or maybe just trying to remember where you put your car keys? Mental gymnastics are not the only way to keep your brain sharp. Physical gymnastics, or any form of exercise, are just as important.Cognitive training, that is doing mentally challenging activities such as crossword puzzles and Sudoku, has been all the rage lately because it's been shown to help preserve brain function. But there's another kind of workout that could be the real ticket to keeping your brain young.Studies show that regular, moderate exercise helps our brains stay sharp. Researchers have found that one hour of aerobic exercise three times a week can increase brain volume, which in turn may delay some age-related changes. It takes only a few months to start seeing results, suggesting that it's never too late to start exercising.Other studies done on animals concur that more exercise equals better brain function. Even the dormant neural stem cells in elderly mice “wake up” once the critters hit the running wheel.In one study that examined older men and women with memory problems, mental workouts in the form of brain teasers and puzzles produced encouraging results when combined with physical exercise and a heart healthy diet. What's good for the cardiovascular system appears to also be good for our gray matter, giving us another reason to lower our blood pressure, weight, and cholesterol levels.Experts caution not to waste money on dietary supplements and vitamins that claim to have anti-aging benefits, and we don't need to buy special brain fitness computer programs, either. Engaging in a pleasurable activity, such as studying a foreign language, reading, or playing a musical instrument, is a great way to keep us thinking and learning.brain training, brain games, brain exercises, cognitive training, what is cognitive training, best games for brain development, do computer games help brain power, what games help the brain, are video games good for your brain,