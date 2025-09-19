Truth Bombs! Rant #9 with Dr. Anthony B. James

Dr. Anthony B. James, Director of Education, welcomes new students to the NAIC seminary schools and programs. The American College of Natural Medicine, The Thai Yoga Center, The LearnThaiYoga online school, and Natural Wellness Solutions Tribal Health Center.

We are proud to be the oldest, original school of Thai Traditional Yoga Therapy outside of Thailand! 41 years and counting.

SomaVeda®On-Line: https://learnthaiyoga.teachable.com/

The perfect health solution for individuals seeking more natural, specifically Yogic, answers to their genuine health concerns and disease process. If you're looking for an adjunct modality based on Ayurveda for your existing practice, we can help you.

If you need therapy and healing, we can help you! SomaVeda® Thai Yoga Therapy offers genuine solutions for modern diseases! We can provide you with a new career path if you want a career change, a new income, and a healthy job.

For more information on Somaveda® Thai Yoga programs, see us at https://ThaiYogaCenter.Com.

1) SomaVeda® Ayurveda Lifestyle Practitioner Certification Program (https://thaiyogacenter.com/ayurveda-lifestyle-counselor/)

2) Thai Yoga Center Tuition Scholarship Program (https://thaiyogacenter.com/thai-yoga-center-scholarship-program/)

3) American College of Natural Medicine: Holistic College Degrees in Natural Medicine! (https://naic-edu.org)

4) Award-winning Thai Yoga and Thai Massage Textbooks, Instruction DVDs, Genuine Thai Mats, and more for your practice. (https://BeardedMedia.Com)

5) NAIC Natural Wellness Solutions Tribal Holistic Health Center (NWS) and clinic in Brooksville, Florida details at https://thaiyogacenter.com