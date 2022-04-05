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The Stew Peters Show 04. 05. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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1000 views • April 05, 2022
Stew Peters SWATTED, Family Survives Attempted Murder, Roger Stone Exposes DC Drug Orgies

Tuesday on the Stew Peters Show, Stew blasts the sick monsters who tried to get his family killed through calling in a bogus threat to local police, leading to a deadly standoff with cops that was thankfully ended peacefully and without injury to Stew's family. Stew commits to continuing the battle for truth, and to hold the cowards who did this accountable.

Roger Stone joins Stew to reveal the TRUTH about sex orgies and drugs in D.C.

Tyranny is choking out freedom and liberty, but Holy Spirit filled Christian leaders are continuing the resistance against Satan. Pastor Artur Pawlowski discusses his arrest for keeping his church open during COVID and why he bows to God, instead of the elites oppressing society with anti-Christ narratives.

And, Captain Kurt Schuster discusses the historic coalition of pilots banding together to sue the CDC over dangerous mask mandates.

Visit Quest for 243’s website to find more information on the 10 pilots suing the CDC, their legal leader Lucas Wall, and more:
https://lucas.travel/031622pilots/

Also visit the pilots’ Go Fund Me to support the lawsuit against the CDC:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-end-federal-transportation-mask-mandate?

Don't miss a moment of Tuesday’s edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com

Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com

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See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV

Watch full episodes here:
https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows

Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy