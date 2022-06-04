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4-06-2022 Your Perception is Your Reality
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1 view • April 06, 2022
Episode 40
It is very easy to feel defeated right now, and that all is lost. But all is NOT lost, we have a responsibility to lift each other up sometimes, and follow through when seeing information for the first time. Understand exactly what is happening and why.
Watch the 'On the Fringe' show I mentioned here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ROefhvyiSvBu/
Watch the 'And We Know' show I mentioned here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fPnNY7jp1hCo/
Watch the X22 Report I mentioned here:
https://x22report.com/those-who-are-awake-can-see-clearlytrump-caught-them-allcontrol-belongs-to-the-patriots-ep-2743/
It is very easy to feel defeated right now, and that all is lost. But all is NOT lost, we have a responsibility to lift each other up sometimes, and follow through when seeing information for the first time. Understand exactly what is happening and why.
Watch the 'On the Fringe' show I mentioned here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ROefhvyiSvBu/
Watch the 'And We Know' show I mentioned here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fPnNY7jp1hCo/
Watch the X22 Report I mentioned here:
https://x22report.com/those-who-are-awake-can-see-clearlytrump-caught-them-allcontrol-belongs-to-the-patriots-ep-2743/
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