Nick Fuentes on Pro-Palestine Protests, Turning Point USA, and BAP

Nick Fuentes on Pro-Palestine Protests, #TurningPoint USA, and BAP AKA COSTIN ALAMARU "Conservative" groups like TPUSA and YAF are a facade: they're not conservative groups that are pro-Israel, being pro-Israel is the entire point. The conservative aspect is just wrapping paper. They are agitated about anti-Israel protests at Harvard because that's where the new elites are groomed and they can't have the next generation of elites be anti-Israel. #IsraelPalestineWar #Hamas #Gaza_Genocide

