Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Amir Tsarfati_ The Future Judgments of God
channel image
gocephas
117 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
1 view
Published 18 hours ago

This afternoon I wanted to touch a very important topic because Christians take portions of the Bible and mix them together and put their own seasoning so it will be to their own taste. Often times they fail to divide the Word rightly. So I thought when it comes to the judgments of God. there is much confusion that it's probably best if we get a whole teaching on it. He says a prayer. First of all for all of you who speak African you have already laughed at me. I discovered upon landing that Amir is an ant. It's not funny. I was told that a lady approached me at the end of the service with loving and compassionate eyes that the ant is a biblical animal. Mirrored

Keywords
gospelamirgods judgments

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket