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TASA - June 28, 2021 - 5) Americans have lost their Nature, Human, and Civil rights - Justice Anna
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20 views • July 10, 2021
Half of People in American have lost their Nature, Human, and Civil rights caused by Fraud Scheme which will allow the criminals to claim human ownership. For every Sharif in every 3144 counties, do your Public Duty and stop this Fraud, stop the Criminal activities of those corporations, go arrest their CEOs.
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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