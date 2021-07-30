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Back to Biblical Basics (Part Two)
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
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https://www.thebereancall.org/content/back-biblical-basics-part-two?

August 2021 Newsletter

The objective of this two-part series is to stress the critical necessity of knowing and living out the fundamentals of biblical Christianity. As was noted in part one, not knowing the essential teachings of “the faith which was once delivered unto the saints” raises serious questions and creates a host of problems for all who profess to be Christians.

Questions will arise, such as: “What do I believe or need to believe that would qualify me to receive the free gift of eternal life with Jesus Christ?” Since there are numerous diverse, not to mention contradictory, beliefs that are said to be Christian, this series is focusing on biblical Christianity, meaning that which is true to God’s Word regarding one’s faith and practice.

The gospel, as noted last month, is first and foremost. What follows for the one who has received the gospel by faith alone is the act of living it out in his or her life. No one is saved except by grace, and no one can live his life in a way that is fruitful and pleasing to Jesus—except by grace. Ephesians 2:8-10: “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it [salvation] is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast. For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto [not “by means of”] good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.” God’s grace is administered through the Holy Spirit to everyone who puts his faith in Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of his sins—which Jesus covered—past, present, and future. Once that takes place, the Holy Spirit takes up residence within every believer (John 14:16-17) and enables him or her to live according to the teachings of God’s Word.

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