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5 17 21 We are TRULY up against PURE EVIL We SEE their PANIC PRAY
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160 views • May 17, 2021
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Music
Cinematic Trailer Intro
Dinesh with Dr. Kelli Ward
https://t.me/santasurfing/14126
Lockdown-sceptic rock star Eric Clapton blasts vaccine safety 'propaganda' and claims he had a 'disastrous reaction' to AstraZeneca Covid jab which made him fear he'd never play again
https://bit.ly/3uOxvsi
Are Experts the new Saints painting
https://t.me/QAnonStormBase/2085
New vid from Jan. 6
https://t.me/QAnonStormBase/2087
London protests
https://t.me/ItalyQanons/2643
#Live Freedom Rally March in London. 15th May 2021.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s-OTzYmk3KE
Israel Vaccine video
https://t.me/darkuniverse09/811
A Timeline Of "The Great Reset" Agenda
https://bit.ly/3fCR9kT
Does Franklin Graham Support Voodoo Doughnut Child Traffickers? https://archive.is/tzYDF#selection-1461.0-1492.0
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➡️ Get it Here: http://www.fighterflare.com ⬅️
Use Promo Code (know20) for 20% OFF
Prepare now with My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithandweknow.com/
https://audiojungle.net/item/cinematic-trailer-intro/5912559
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Cinematic Trailer Intro
Dinesh with Dr. Kelli Ward
https://t.me/santasurfing/14126
Lockdown-sceptic rock star Eric Clapton blasts vaccine safety 'propaganda' and claims he had a 'disastrous reaction' to AstraZeneca Covid jab which made him fear he'd never play again
https://bit.ly/3uOxvsi
Are Experts the new Saints painting
https://t.me/QAnonStormBase/2085
New vid from Jan. 6
https://t.me/QAnonStormBase/2087
London protests
https://t.me/ItalyQanons/2643
#Live Freedom Rally March in London. 15th May 2021.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s-OTzYmk3KE
Israel Vaccine video
https://t.me/darkuniverse09/811
A Timeline Of "The Great Reset" Agenda
https://bit.ly/3fCR9kT
Does Franklin Graham Support Voodoo Doughnut Child Traffickers? https://archive.is/tzYDF#selection-1461.0-1492.0
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30520 Rancho California Rd, #126
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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