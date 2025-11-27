BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Edit of Putin’s arrival in Kyrgyzstan with full ceremony & honors
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
127 views • 1 day ago

Check out this edit of Putin’s arrival in Kyrgyzstan with full ceremony and honors.

Adding:

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirms an upcoming meeting with the American delegation.

"The delegations of Ukraine and the USA will meet again soon to continue work within the framework of the peace process," said Foreign Minister Sybiga.

Adding: 

Macron has announced the introduction of a “voluntary military service” in France, admitting the country needs a form of mobilization even if it can’t return to a full draft.

“We can’t bring back conscription, but the nation must mobilize for its own defense — not against any specific enemy, but to be ready and to command respect.”

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
