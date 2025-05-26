© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China vs USA: Bridge Wars
CHINA: Recently completed Chaibuxi Bridge:
▪️world’s widest twin I-beam cable-stayed bridge
▪️Crosses plummeting gorge
▪️904m long
US Fresno River Viaduct:
▪️Cost: $1bn
▪️487m long
▪️doesn't connect to anything
▪️still unused 7 years after being finished
Guess how long they took to build?
BOTH took 3 years