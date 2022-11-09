Create New Account
Updated Midterm Coverage as of 10PM Election Day Nov. 8, 2022
This is The Election Day Evening coverage of the latest updates in Election News. Lots of updates.


Extended Report:

https://www.realnewschannel.com/updated-midterm-coverage-as-of-10pm-election-day-nov-8-2022/


Source Links:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/latest-election-maps-show-massive-gop-win-house-gop-senate/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/huge-maricopa-county-exit-polling-14-election-day-voters-democrats/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/just-guam-elects-republican-delegate-us-first-time-30-years/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/going-win-going-come-jesus-kari-lake-optimistic-win-arizona-election-despite-problems-problems-says-voted-liberal-county-zero-problem-ta/

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-11-08-illinois-pritzker-plot-force-children-covid-vaccines.html

https://endoftheamericandream.com/china-is-preparing-for-war-i-will-give-you-one-guess-who-the-primary-opponent-will-be/

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-11-08-americas-new-future-voters-choose-hope-over-fear-terror.html

https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-trump-issues-urgent-message-to-arizonans-dont-leave-the-line-until-you-vote/

https://100percentfedup.com/ga-voters-sue-officials-over-1000-absentee-ballots-that-were-never-sent-out/

https://newspunch.com/white-house-urges-americans-to-wait-for-our-approval-before-declaring-midterm-winners/

https://www.politico.com/

https://www.270towin.com/2022-election-results-live/governor/

https://www.270towin.com/2022-election-results-live/state/wisconsin

https://www.270towin.com/2022-election-results-live/senate/

https://www.270towin.com/2022-election-results-live/house/

https://banned.video/watch?id=636aff8cbd9ed31fe2e546c8

https://banned.video/watch?id=636b086ebd9ed31fe2e5cd71

https://www.tmj4.com/


