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Black White & Read All Over - Find Your Cutie Mark
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2 views • November 28, 2019
S6 E296 "Find Your Cutie Mark"
We're cruising through November with a crazy and offbeat week filled with some of the strangest conversations we've ever had int he shop. Victor seems to have recently tapped into her inner-bronie, Ryan finds his cutie mark, and both wonder if Pornhub is the next contender in the war of the streaming services. Okay, maybe these topics are on par with our normal conversations!
All that aside, it is time for new comic books! There is quite a bit of variety this week. Lining up for Honorable Mentions are:
King Thor #3 from Marvel Comics (03:35)
Get your copy here! https://www.ebay.com/itm/143447785052
Heartbeat #1 from BOOM! Studios (05:34)
Buy your copy here! https://www.ebay.com/itm/143447785433
He-Man and the Masters of the Multiverse #1 from DC Comics (08:01)
Absolute Carnage #5 from Marvel Comics (12:54)
Get our copy here! https://www.ebay.com/itm/143447785760
On the Acrylic, the guys are once again in total sync:
Money Shot #2 from Vault Comics (16:07)
Get your copy here! https://www.ebay.com/itm/143447786171
Once & Future #4 from BOOM! Studios (19:27)
Buy your copy here. https://www.ebay.com/itm/143447784415
Something is Killing the Children #3 (21:57)
Get your copy here! https://www.ebay.com/itm/143447784739
Plus, we're on the road to 300 and you can win one of four copies of Spawn #300 by commenting below with your best idea for a Wu-Tang Clan / My Little Pony mashup!
The Trouble With Love is on Kickstarter! Check out the campaign: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ttwl/the-trouble-w-love-the-affinity-saga-part-one
Black White & Read All Over shirts are now available! Get your shirt exclusively here:
https://geeking.sellmytees.com/store/product/the-talking-heads
Black White and Read All Over is a weekly preview / review show highlighting a selection of new comic book titles hitting stores this week. The show is hosted by Victor Dandridge, Jr. and Ryan Seymore.
Victor Dandridge, Jr. is President and EIC of Vantage: InHouse Productions and Ryan Seymore is the owner and operator of Comic Town in Columbus, Ohio.
Subscribe to Black White & Read All Over on the official Comic Town YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/ComicTownTV
Support the show on Patreon for extra features:
http://www.patreon.com/BWRA
Both guys can be found on Twitter:
Victor (@VantageInHouse)
Ryan (@irishry39)
The opinions expressed on the show are those of the hosts and not necessarily those of the producers or partners.
We're cruising through November with a crazy and offbeat week filled with some of the strangest conversations we've ever had int he shop. Victor seems to have recently tapped into her inner-bronie, Ryan finds his cutie mark, and both wonder if Pornhub is the next contender in the war of the streaming services. Okay, maybe these topics are on par with our normal conversations!
All that aside, it is time for new comic books! There is quite a bit of variety this week. Lining up for Honorable Mentions are:
King Thor #3 from Marvel Comics (03:35)
Get your copy here! https://www.ebay.com/itm/143447785052
Heartbeat #1 from BOOM! Studios (05:34)
Buy your copy here! https://www.ebay.com/itm/143447785433
He-Man and the Masters of the Multiverse #1 from DC Comics (08:01)
Absolute Carnage #5 from Marvel Comics (12:54)
Get our copy here! https://www.ebay.com/itm/143447785760
On the Acrylic, the guys are once again in total sync:
Money Shot #2 from Vault Comics (16:07)
Get your copy here! https://www.ebay.com/itm/143447786171
Once & Future #4 from BOOM! Studios (19:27)
Buy your copy here. https://www.ebay.com/itm/143447784415
Something is Killing the Children #3 (21:57)
Get your copy here! https://www.ebay.com/itm/143447784739
Plus, we're on the road to 300 and you can win one of four copies of Spawn #300 by commenting below with your best idea for a Wu-Tang Clan / My Little Pony mashup!
The Trouble With Love is on Kickstarter! Check out the campaign: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ttwl/the-trouble-w-love-the-affinity-saga-part-one
Black White & Read All Over shirts are now available! Get your shirt exclusively here:
https://geeking.sellmytees.com/store/product/the-talking-heads
Black White and Read All Over is a weekly preview / review show highlighting a selection of new comic book titles hitting stores this week. The show is hosted by Victor Dandridge, Jr. and Ryan Seymore.
Victor Dandridge, Jr. is President and EIC of Vantage: InHouse Productions and Ryan Seymore is the owner and operator of Comic Town in Columbus, Ohio.
Subscribe to Black White & Read All Over on the official Comic Town YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/ComicTownTV
Support the show on Patreon for extra features:
http://www.patreon.com/BWRA
Both guys can be found on Twitter:
Victor (@VantageInHouse)
Ryan (@irishry39)
The opinions expressed on the show are those of the hosts and not necessarily those of the producers or partners.
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