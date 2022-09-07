Warning About The Next COVID Booster

Tons of information on the vaccine from Dr. Peter McCullough that can help people with questions. Stay informed and help others hear the truth.

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Video Source:

Info Wars - Exclusive! Dr. Peter McCullough Issues Emergency Covid-19 Warning

https://banned.video/watch?id=63139bdc3b29c8472ebd1de5