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Dr Peter McCullough interview August 4th 2021 in Dallas, Must See!!!
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52 views • September 10, 2021
Dr. McCullough covers his perspective and gives his exceedingly extensive professional opinions on the pandemic and the jab and the resulting situation we all face. Plus a little bit from Coach Belichick.
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