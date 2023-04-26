scabelum.com

Tertulia con Francesco Gennai, Rafael Ortiz, ENrique Vargas y Luis de Miguel La ficción del dinero fiat y de la reserva fraccionaria sigue dando coletazos en un desesperado intento de controlarnos cada día más.
La deuda asfixia y requiere hacer aún más triquiñuelas.
Jueves 20 de abril 2023
