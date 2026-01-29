© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
260116: Bright AI Anti-Shemitic! (20 min mark) - Truth that Matters Friday. The AI computer of Brighteon called "BRIGHT AI" is Anti-Shemitic and Pro Semites (Blue Jays and Snake people). This shows that ALL "controlled narrative" platforms, including those proclaiming "Free Speech" are just charades and another Mask of the Devil... including BRIGHT AI. Having said that - Brighteon is The Best of the Beast for allowing "most topics".... I challenge you to ask - who has MILLIONS a MONTH to fund such a platform based on Vitamin Sales! - just Sayin' // Professor Truth