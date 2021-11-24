BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mind Blowing! Dr. Martin Exposes The Great Reset & Covid Vaccine Agenda
TruthTalkWithSteve
TruthTalkWithSteveCheckmark Icon
30 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
749 views • November 24, 2021
A few weeks ago I attended the WeCanAct Liberty Conference in Salt Lake City. I heard some amazing speakers. From General Flynn, Jason Cisneros, to Leigh Dundas, but I was blown away by the speech and documentation provided by Dr. David Martin about the so called "vaccine" (which is nothing short of a bio-weapon) and the Great Reset.

He outlined in great detail using the law, EO's, patents, and other documents to show exactly what is going on with the Covid "vaccine" and the Great Reset.

I had picked up the book a couple weeks early written by Klaus Schwab, called, Covid 19 - The Great Reset. Klaus is a German economist who founded the World Economic Forum and is currently the Executive Chairman of the WEF speaks openly in his book about the things Dr. Martin covered in his speech that he has documented to prove exactly many of the things Klaus talks about in the book.

Dr. Martin goes over in great detail to prove that the Covid vaccine is a bio-weapon. Klaus Schwab and his evil cabal counterparts planned the Covid pandemic and bio-weapon for decades and Dr. Martin proves it.

Klaus and other evil globalists are using the Covid Jab to eradicate much of the Worlds population by committing genocide and mass murder. The adverse events and number of deaths aren't being covered by MSM. They are puppets to the Cabal and paid off by Soro's.

Think I'm crazy or a conspiracy theorist? Dr. Martin proves that's not the case. Bill Gates gave a Ted talk about using vaccines for depopulation back in 2010. Don't believe me, watch and listen to Bill for yourself here: https://youtu.be/oWxsEAmh85Q

It's time to wake up America. We've been enslaved by the Central banking system owned by the Cabal for over 100 hundred years. Evil has ruled this world for centuries. It's time we REAWAKEN to the facts and stop thinking this is too unbelievable to be true.

The only thing these evil people fear is, We The People. We must unite to with this war and put God back as the primary focus in our lives to win this spiritual battle that is raging.

United We Stand, Divided We Fall. One of Satan's best weapons is division. Look and pay attention to the many ways they do this to society and stop buying into it. We are brothers and sisters and have a lot more in common than they lead us to believe.

Use your common sense and God given intuition and stop listening to MSM and letting their narrative shape your beliefs. We can no longer be lazy and not do our own research or we'll lose our Country and Freedoms. As America goes so goes the world. We've got billions of our brothers and sisters counting on us. Stand up and speak up. Faith over Fear, Freedom over Fear.
Let's Go!!

If you're struggling to find that perfect Christmas gift, look no further than www.mypillow.com/truthtalk Shop at My Pillow and save big using promo code TRUTHTALK while supporting a GREAT AMERICAN PATRIOT Mike Lindell.

Truth Talk is Sponsored by Advanced Home Pros Solar.

There's never been a better time to go Solar with all that's going on in the world today. Lock in your energy price with Solar and protect against the hyper inflation that is happening today. https://advancedhomepros.com or call now 888-308-8048 and tell them TruthTalk sent you and get one FREE year with a new Solar system for your home.
Keywords
freedompodcastsolarpatriotmy pillowclay clarkcharlie wardscott mckaypatriot street fighterstew peterssave the kidsmy patriot supplysteve clowardtruthtalkwithstevelife after addiction and indictmentadvanced home prostruth talk with stevethe melk show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
“They overplayed their hand”: Trump expects more Iran talks, keeps strikes on table

“They overplayed their hand”: Trump expects more Iran talks, keeps strikes on table

Cassie B.
Global System Entering Age of Technological Entropy, Scholar Says

Global System Entering Age of Technological Entropy, Scholar Says

Garrison Vance
Democrats look to confront Benjamin Netanyahu, as a political reckoning with Gaza&#8217;s mounting death toll nears

Democrats look to confront Benjamin Netanyahu, as a political reckoning with Gaza’s mounting death toll nears

Lance D Johnson
Tucker Carlson Urges 25th Amendment Against Trump Over Iran War, Axios Reports

Tucker Carlson Urges 25th Amendment Against Trump Over Iran War, Axios Reports

Douglas Harrington
UAE, Azerbaijan Suspend Iranian Flights In Compliance With U.S. Sanctions

UAE, Azerbaijan Suspend Iranian Flights In Compliance With U.S. Sanctions

Garrison Vance
Trump Shelves Plans for Airstrikes on Mexico as Ties Improve, Officials Say

Trump Shelves Plans for Airstrikes on Mexico as Ties Improve, Officials Say

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy