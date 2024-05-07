Create New Account
Eye to Eye - Facing the Consequences of Dividing Israel
Brachaim's
The short video trailer emphasizes the biblical foundation of the Land of Israel and provides eight record-setting catastrophes that occurred during the GHW Bush, Clinton, GW Bush, Obama and Trump presidencies. - For 'Eye to Eye' info click here: christianpublications.us/product/eye-to-eye-facing-the-consequences-of-dividing-israel-book/

