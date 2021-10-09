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Unleash Chaos (8th of 8) Predictive Programming from 2013? Anarchy: Trending!
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24 views • October 09, 2021
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In this final installment, The Lord had me focus largely on the subject of Anarchy, which is being used as a code word, to shed light on the purpose of the rioting and demonstrations of the season. On a very relevant level, it's about revolution, rebellion, the work of the goddess, uniting the world for the unleashing of Antichrist - and this is what's trending in the world today! Attention is given to some of the layered symbolism passed over while the substantial foundation was being laid.
In this final installment, The Lord had me focus largely on the subject of Anarchy, which is being used as a code word, to shed light on the purpose of the rioting and demonstrations of the season. On a very relevant level, it's about revolution, rebellion, the work of the goddess, uniting the world for the unleashing of Antichrist - and this is what's trending in the world today! Attention is given to some of the layered symbolism passed over while the substantial foundation was being laid.
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