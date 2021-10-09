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Unleash Chaos (8th of 8) Predictive Programming from 2013? Anarchy: Trending!
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
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24 views • October 09, 2021
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In this final installment, The Lord had me focus largely on the subject of Anarchy, which is being used as a code word, to shed light on the purpose of the rioting and demonstrations of the season. On a very relevant level, it's about revolution, rebellion, the work of the goddess, uniting the world for the unleashing of Antichrist - and this is what's trending in the world today! Attention is given to some of the layered symbolism passed over while the substantial foundation was being laid.
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symbolismeducationalt-mobileunleash chaostilly and the wall
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