Roadside Screening & Breathalyzer Tests – How Police Assess Alcohol Impairment

Ever wondered how police determine alcohol impairment during a traffic stop? 🚗 This video explains roadside screening and breathalyzer tests used in Alberta!
🔎 Police Procedures for Alcohol Impairment:
✔ Traffic Stop & Observations: Officers check for erratic driving, slurred speech, and alcohol odour.
✔ Approved Screening Device (ASD) Test: Immediate roadside breath test determines if BAC exceeds 0.05% or 0.08%.
✔ Evidentiary Breath Test (EBT): Conducted at a police station for more accurate BAC results.
🚨 Failing a breath test can lead to immediate arrest!
