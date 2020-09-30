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The Savage Nation with Dr. Michael Savage Podcast 9/29/2020
Sovereign Natio TV
Sovereign Natio TV
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12 views • September 30, 2020
Savage Advice to Beat Biden + Save the Tongass National

What to expect in tonight's Presidential Debate; Biggest fear is if Trump gets too aggressive against Biden, he may alienate the older voters; Savage shares concern about the debate moderator Chris Wallace; What the debates are really about; Trump should ask Biden how long he thinks he could stay president, given his state; The media and intelligence community have been waiting for their revenge against Trump; Appropriate debate food; Child develops mental issues when parents put it on a vegan diet; What Savage learned during Yom Kippur; Trump's SCOTUS pick Amy Coney Barrett under attack for adopting kids from Haiti; Kamala Harris sounds like a dumb school girl critcizing Trump.

http://www.michaelsavage.com

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