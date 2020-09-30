© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Savage Nation with Dr. Michael Savage Podcast 9/29/2020
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • September 30, 2020
Savage Advice to Beat Biden + Save the Tongass National
What to expect in tonight's Presidential Debate; Biggest fear is if Trump gets too aggressive against Biden, he may alienate the older voters; Savage shares concern about the debate moderator Chris Wallace; What the debates are really about; Trump should ask Biden how long he thinks he could stay president, given his state; The media and intelligence community have been waiting for their revenge against Trump; Appropriate debate food; Child develops mental issues when parents put it on a vegan diet; What Savage learned during Yom Kippur; Trump's SCOTUS pick Amy Coney Barrett under attack for adopting kids from Haiti; Kamala Harris sounds like a dumb school girl critcizing Trump.
http://www.michaelsavage.com
Our Sponsor:
Health Ranger Store
hrstore.freeterran.com
……………………………………………………………………………………
FreeTerran.com - Free Speech Social Networking Platform. - Share Your Contents & Speak Freely!!!
……………………………………………………………………………………
What to expect in tonight's Presidential Debate; Biggest fear is if Trump gets too aggressive against Biden, he may alienate the older voters; Savage shares concern about the debate moderator Chris Wallace; What the debates are really about; Trump should ask Biden how long he thinks he could stay president, given his state; The media and intelligence community have been waiting for their revenge against Trump; Appropriate debate food; Child develops mental issues when parents put it on a vegan diet; What Savage learned during Yom Kippur; Trump's SCOTUS pick Amy Coney Barrett under attack for adopting kids from Haiti; Kamala Harris sounds like a dumb school girl critcizing Trump.
http://www.michaelsavage.com
Our Sponsor:
Health Ranger Store
hrstore.freeterran.com
……………………………………………………………………………………
FreeTerran.com - Free Speech Social Networking Platform. - Share Your Contents & Speak Freely!!!
……………………………………………………………………………………
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.