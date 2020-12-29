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Caller: Nurse says don’t wear masks
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56 views • December 29, 2020
Dec 28, 2020
The American Journal
A nurse calls into the show to shed the light on the madness that is the mask mandate, and provide context and actual scientific evidence to debate the unwarranted wearing of PPE for hours on end.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fea560532667b16e18e01c5
https://banned.video/
The American Journal
A nurse calls into the show to shed the light on the madness that is the mask mandate, and provide context and actual scientific evidence to debate the unwarranted wearing of PPE for hours on end.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fea560532667b16e18e01c5
https://banned.video/
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