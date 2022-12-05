Yesterday in the city of Plauen (Saxony) - Residents went on another anti-government 'WALK'.

Today in the city of Plauen (Saxony), residents went on another anti-government "walk". orig posted 120422.
The degree of discontent of citizens increases almost daily due to the actions of the German authorities by imposing sanctions
They want German sanctions against Russia removed
