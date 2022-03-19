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Cubes and alien spaceships around the Sun, February 2022
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170 views • March 19, 2022
These anomalies were captured in solar space by SOHO Lasco C2, Lasco C3 and Stereo Ahead COR 2 on February 2022.
Link NASA: https://stereo-ssc.nascom.nasa.gov/
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Link NASA: https://stereo-ssc.nascom.nasa.gov/
Follow Space Anomalies on:
Telegram: https://t.me/SpaceAnomalies
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/SpaceAnomalie...
Blog: https://spaceanomalies2017.blogspot.com
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