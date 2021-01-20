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'Is The Human Species Being Changed By E.T's
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25 views • January 20, 2021
milies, children and adults have reported strange encounters with non-human intelligence and their understanding of a intimate connection genetically. Are non human intelligence's assisting humanity to evolve into a new aware species? Exponential increase in indigo's' ADHD, Dyslexia, Asbergers and Autism, could be the New programs for humanities advancement?
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