Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Date: March 17, 2024 Subject: CLERGY RESPONSE TEAMS ONE OF THE BIGGEST EVILS IN THE CHURCHES TODAY, THE CLERGY RESPONSE TEAMS ARE MANAGED BY HOMELAND SECURITY AND FEMA
channel image
DWP97048
27 Subscribers
62 views
Published Yesterday

Date: March 17, 2024 Subject: CLERGY RESPONSE TEAMS ONE OF THE BIGGEST EVILS IN THE CHURCHES TODAY WHEN YOU THINK OF THE WORDS “CLERGY RESPONSE TEAM” IT MAY BRING TO YOUR MIND THE IDEA OF PASTORS GETTING TOGETHER TO PLAN AHEAD ON HOW TO HELP THEIR MEMBERS IN TIMES OF NEED. THAT IS ONE OF THE BIGGEST LIES THAT SATAN HAS COME UP WITH TO USE THE PASTORS OF THE CHURCHES TO OBEY THE GOVERNMENT EVEN IF THE GOVERNMENT DEMANDS THINGS AGAINST GOD’S WORDS AND LAWS, AND TO HAVE THE PASTOR FORCE HIS MEMBERS TO FOLLOW HIS ORDERS. THE CLERGY RESPONSE TEAMS ARE MANAGED BY HOMELAND SECURITY AND FEMA AND ARE SOME OF THE GREATEST EVILS THE GOVERNMENT HAS COME UP WITH YET!!! THIS BRIEFING IS NOT ONLY A WARNING ABOUT THE CLERGY RESPONSE TEAMS BUT ALSO HOW THEY TWIST GOD’S WORD TO SUIT THEIR PLAN. SO LET’S DIVE INTO IT RIGHT NOW:

Keywords
clergy response teamthe clergy response teams are managed by homeland security and femepastors of the churches to obey the governmenteven if the government demands things against gods words and laws

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket