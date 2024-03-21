Date: March 17, 2024 Subject: CLERGY RESPONSE TEAMS ONE OF THE BIGGEST EVILS IN THE CHURCHES TODAY, THE CLERGY RESPONSE TEAMS ARE MANAGED BY HOMELAND SECURITY AND FEMA

Date: March 17, 2024
Subject: CLERGY RESPONSE TEAMS
ONE OF THE BIGGEST EVILS IN THE CHURCHES TODAY
WHEN YOU THINK OF THE WORDS “CLERGY RESPONSE TEAM” IT MAY
BRING TO YOUR MIND THE IDEA OF PASTORS GETTING TOGETHER TO PLAN
AHEAD ON HOW TO HELP THEIR MEMBERS IN TIMES OF NEED.
THAT IS ONE OF THE BIGGEST LIES THAT SATAN HAS COME UP WITH TO USE
THE PASTORS OF THE CHURCHES TO OBEY THE GOVERNMENT EVEN IF THE
GOVERNMENT DEMANDS THINGS AGAINST GOD’S WORDS AND LAWS, AND TO
HAVE THE PASTOR FORCE HIS MEMBERS TO FOLLOW HIS ORDERS. THE CLERGY
RESPONSE TEAMS ARE MANAGED BY HOMELAND SECURITY AND FEMA AND ARE
SOME OF THE GREATEST EVILS THE GOVERNMENT HAS COME UP WITH YET!!!
THIS BRIEFING IS NOT ONLY A WARNING ABOUT THE CLERGY RESPONSE TEAMS
BUT ALSO HOW THEY TWIST GOD’S WORD TO SUIT THEIR PLAN. SO LET’S DIVE
INTO IT RIGHT NOW:
