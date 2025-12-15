🚨Israel smuggling drugs into Gaza via drones & food aid - Report

🚨 Israel smuggling drugs into Gaza via drones and food aid — Report

A Palestinian tribal council has warned that Israel is using drones and aid trucks to smuggle narcotics into Gaza, calling it a systematic campaign to target Palestinian youth.

🔴 Israeli-backed militias are allegedly running distribution networks from Rafah northward.

🔴 Narcotics, including Oxycodone pills, have been found hidden inside US-dispatched flour bags.

🔴 The council condemns the practice as a "national betrayal" aimed at fracturing Gaza’s social fabric during siege.

Adding:

Trump to declare fentanyl a ‘weapon of mass destruction’ — and the target list is obvious

💬 “Deadly fentanyl flooding into our country,” Trump said as he announced an executive order formally classifying fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction. “No bomb does what this is doing,” he added, claiming 200,000–300,000 deaths a year.

Labeling a drug a WMD isn’t just rhetoric — it’s escalation. Washington has used that playbook before. And once something becomes a “WMD,” sanctions, blockades, and “preventive action” tend to follow.

Last month, the US State Department designated Cartel de los Soles as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described it as being “headed by Nicolás Maduro” and accused it of trafficking drugs “into the United States and Europe.”

Trump has previously accused China of “sending fentanyl” to the US.