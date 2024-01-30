Create New Account
How Satan Entered Human Flesh/ Genetics and Frequencies Of Light And Darkness
The Edified Mind
Published 19 hours ago

A discussion  stemming  from Genesis 3 and expanding into  greater detail of the change that occurred from humans knowing only good to the birth of consciousness knowing both good and evil. Some talk of Nephilim as to genetics. Overall a field to glean from nonetheless.

Keywords
satanfrequencynephilim

