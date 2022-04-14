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MSM Scrambling To Hide Fact That A Black Supremacist Carried Out Subway Terror Attack - FULL SHOW 4/13/22
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60 views • April 14, 2022
Alex Jones points out the mainstream media's hypocrisy when reporting on black nationalist Frank James- the NYC subway shooter- compared to when they report on a white nationalist mass shooter- like Dylann Roof. Also, Ali Alexander joins Alex Jones live in studio to break new developments surrounding the persecution of patriots who gathered in Washington D.C. to protest the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election. Kate Dalley of KateDalleyShow.com hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show and breaks down the bombshell revelations covered in Stew Peter's new documentary "Watch the Water" where Dr. Bryan Ardis supposes that the water supply and snake venom are closely correlated to COVID outbreaks and deaths.
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