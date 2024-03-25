Create New Account
Terrorist Attack on Russia Has USA Fingerprints All Over It
Al-Qaeda was created by Western intelligence to fight the Russians, and has been used as a catalyst for illegal wars and tyrannical laws ever since.


https://gregreese.substack.com/

