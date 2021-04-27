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Do Not Be Complicit In Genocide. Whistleblowers Telling Us What Is Happening!-Kate Shemirani
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897 views • April 27, 2021
MIRRORED from:
Kate Shemirani Natural Nurse channel: https://t.me/kateshemiranichat/39937
The British Nursing Alliance CONTACT: [email protected]
Kate Shemerani: https://t.me/c/1178922913/36837
Genesis Healing: http://genesishealing.co.uk/
The Good Inside: https://thegoodinside.com/
Contact Kate Shemirani Here: [email protected]
Visit Dr. Corbett’s Site Here: https://www.kevinpcorbett.com/
Follow The Medical Revolutionaries Here: https://www.facebook.com/themedical.revolutionaries.3
Join The British Nursing Alliance On Telegram: https://t.me/BritishNursingAlliance
Kate Shemirani Natural Nurse channel: https://t.me/kateshemiranichat/39937
The British Nursing Alliance CONTACT: [email protected]
Kate Shemerani: https://t.me/c/1178922913/36837
Genesis Healing: http://genesishealing.co.uk/
The Good Inside: https://thegoodinside.com/
Contact Kate Shemirani Here: [email protected]
Visit Dr. Corbett’s Site Here: https://www.kevinpcorbett.com/
Follow The Medical Revolutionaries Here: https://www.facebook.com/themedical.revolutionaries.3
Join The British Nursing Alliance On Telegram: https://t.me/BritishNursingAlliance
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