MEET THE CENSORS

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77TH BRIGADE - CUCKIN FOR GLOBOS
77TH BRIGADE ATTACKS UK POPULATION AND NATO PARTNER CITIZENS
DENIED BY JAMES HEAPPEY
https://ukdefencejournal.org.uk/mod-denies-77th-brigade-has-conducted-operations-against-scotland/
https://ukdefencejournal.org.uk/77th-brigade-not-being-used-against-uk-population/
JAMES HEAPPEY BIO - https://www.gov.uk/government/people/james-heappey
Mirrored - REMARQUE88