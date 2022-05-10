X22 REPORT - The Patriots Are Ready To Unleash Hell, You’ll Know When, Be Ready

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The Patriots Are Ready To Unleash Hell, You’ll Know When, Be Ready
The [DS] is slowly being positioned so the country can see the true nature of their crimes. The patriots are ready to unleash hell, the pieces are being put into place. 2000 mules was released and now people are seeing how the [DS] was able to cheat in the election, more will be coming out. The people must see it to believe it. Follow the money it will lead to the puppet masters and the people will see it all.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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