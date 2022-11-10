Ali Alexander || Midterm Failure: How the GOP Blew their Chance to Write History

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More AF-clips @ https://gab.com/Three_Spoons
Clip from https://cozy.tv/ali , which aired the 9th of November 2022 on Cozy.tv
Ali Alexander:
✔️Livestreams: https://cozy.tv/ali
✔️ Telegram: https://t.me/alialexander
✔️ Gab: https://gab.com/ali
✔️Help Sue the J6 Committee https://www.givesendgo.com/alialexander
#Midterm #Elections #GOP #AmericaFirst #clips
Tags: Midterm , Elections, GOP, America First , clips