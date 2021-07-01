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88) O Plano (1930) - Como tomar conta do mundo (antigo aviso de desenhos animados)
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168 views • July 01, 2021
Fonte:
Jun 28, 2021 | Axel White channel
"An early warning cartoon" - (1930): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDJmwlsA2eQ
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Jun 28, 2021 | Axel White channel
"An early warning cartoon" - (1930): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDJmwlsA2eQ
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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