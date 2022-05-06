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China cites NATO’s 1990 pledge not to expand eastward
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180 views • May 06, 2022
RT.
In an article for the Financial Times, the chair of the NATO military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, admitted that the NATO-Russia act is no longer a limiter for the bloc's expansion. Meanwhile, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson posted a map of NATO’s expansion, citing a conversation between the Soviet leader and US Secretary of State in 1990 with a promise that bloc would not expand one inch to the east. RT speaks with Professor Josef Gregory Mahoney, who believes China sees NATO as a threat to global security.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13lklj-china-cites-natos-1990-pledge-not-to-expand-eastward.html
In an article for the Financial Times, the chair of the NATO military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, admitted that the NATO-Russia act is no longer a limiter for the bloc's expansion. Meanwhile, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson posted a map of NATO’s expansion, citing a conversation between the Soviet leader and US Secretary of State in 1990 with a promise that bloc would not expand one inch to the east. RT speaks with Professor Josef Gregory Mahoney, who believes China sees NATO as a threat to global security.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13lklj-china-cites-natos-1990-pledge-not-to-expand-eastward.html
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