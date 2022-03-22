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BIG cannabis
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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0 view • March 22, 2022
Is the U.S. cannabis industry evolving into a David-versus-Goliath confrontation?

A number of marijuana business officials and advocates characterize today’s cannabis industry as figurative warfare, pitting large companies seeking to dominate the market against smaller operators and entrepreneurs just wanting a foot in the door.

On one side are larger companies angling to become as profitable and dominant as they can.

On the other are smaller actors that want to break into the industry – such as social equity entrepreneurs, craft growers and the like.

The interstate-trade question is one of the biggest looming over the industry amid the possibility of federal legalization.

Episode 912 The #TalkingHedge looks at MJ Biz Daily’s article...
https://youtu.be/rV5DqBOHSu8
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cannabisbigsales
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