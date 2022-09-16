Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Difference Between 3D and 5D Earth
93 views
channel image
GoldenAgeTimeline
Published 2 months ago |

Are we moving from this familiar 3D world of duality to a 5D world of harmony and abundance? It’s also referred to as the prophesised 1000 years of peace or the Golden Age. In this episode, we’ll explore the difference between those two worlds and what to expect.

---------------------------------

TOPICS COVERED

---------------------------------

01:05 – Many people are awakening to their role in this prophesized time in history

07:25 – A specific process to make the transition to the new world easier

22:35  - What happens if you’re not ready to move from 3D to 5D?

24:30

What to expect in 5D?


---------------------------------

LINKS

---------------------------------


MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints (FREE)

https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/


Helio Tropez

Award-Winning Fantasy Novel on Amazon

Bestseller in Time Travel Fiction

https://goldenagetimeline.com/book/





-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HOW TO STAY CONNECTED TO ‘GOLDEN AGE TIMELINE’

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Subscribe to the Golden Age Timeline Podcast

🌠  https://goldenagetimeline.com/podcast/


Join The Golden Age Timeline GROUP on TELEGRAM to chat with likeminded people  

🌠   https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj 


Join The Golden Age Timeline CHANNEL on TELEGRAM for updates 🌠   https://t.me/GoldenAgeTimelineChannel


Join our Locals Community:


🌠  https://goldenagetimeline.locals.com/

Keywords
mindsetforgivenesspodcastascensionearth5d3dcoachingpersonal developmentfantasy fiction

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket