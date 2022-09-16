The Difference Between 3D and 5D Earth

Are we moving from this familiar 3D world of duality to a 5D world of harmony and
abundance? It’s also referred to as the prophesised 1000 years of peace or the Golden
Age. In this episode, we’ll explore the difference between those two worlds and
what to expect.
---------------------------------
TOPICS COVERED
---------------------------------
01:05 – Many people are awakening to their role in this prophesized time in history
07:25 – A specific process to make the transition to the new world easier
22:35 - What happens if you’re not ready to move from 3D to 5D?
24:30
-
What to expect in 5D?
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints (FREE)
https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/
Helio Tropez
Award-Winning Fantasy Novel on Amazon
Bestseller in Time Travel Fiction
https://goldenagetimeline.com/book/
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HOW TO STAY CONNECTED TO ‘GOLDEN AGE TIMELINE’
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscribe to the Golden Age Timeline Podcast
🌠 https://goldenagetimeline.com/podcast/
Join The Golden Age Timeline GROUP on TELEGRAM to chat with likeminded people
🌠 https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Join The Golden Age Timeline CHANNEL on TELEGRAM for updates 🌠 https://t.me/GoldenAgeTimelineChannel
Join our Locals Community:
🌠 https://goldenagetimeline.locals.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.