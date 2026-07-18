Maria Zeee - Technocracy Bootcamp: How You Can Fight Back

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Daily Pulse Ep 285 | From the EU’s Digital Identity Wallet, UK’s Digital ID, Australia’s MyGov expansions, Canada’s digital trust framework, and America’s REAL ID feeding into broader national systems, governments are racing to create a single, trackable, programmable identity for every citizen. There is a way to protect yourself from technocracy.