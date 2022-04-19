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Here's how the Western mainstream media and politicians whitewash the Neo-Nazi #Azov Battalion, that has committed countless atrocities and crimes, targeting & killing civilians
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63 views • April 19, 2022
Here's how the Western mainstream media and politicians whitewash the Neo-Nazi #Azov Battalion, that has committed countless atrocities and crimes, targeting & killing civilians outright and using them as "human shield" (watch Mariupol residents give first-hand accounts). From terrorists to "Patriots" in the eye of Western media.
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