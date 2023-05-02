Create New Account
Yuval Harari: AI Can Hack Humans….New AI-Written Bible Is Possible Soon
TruNews
Hebrew University professor Yuval Harari warned that artificial intelligence can already hack humans. He also believes it will soon create a new religion with its own Bible written by artificial intelligence. Rick and Doc will talk about this, the "Godfather" of AI and his warning to the world, the bank bailout fallout, plus more on this edition of TruNews.

Rick Wiles. Airdate 5/2/23

