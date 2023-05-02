Yuval Harari: AI Can Hack Humans….New AI-Written Bible Is Possible Soon

Hebrew University professor Yuval Harari warned that artificial intelligence can already hack humans. He also believes it will soon create a new religion with its own Bible written by artificial intelligence. Rick and Doc will talk about this, the "Godfather" of AI and his warning to the world, the bank bailout fallout, plus more on this edition of TruNews.

Rick Wiles. Airdate 5/2/23

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. Now available on Amazon! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/

The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf