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Former CIA / NSA Head Calls For The Arrest of Alex Jones
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93 views • December 16, 2020
Dec 15, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
The doddering hater of the Constitution Gen Michael Hayden has agreed with other Demtards whom have called for the arrest of Alex Jones.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fd9570109d92702f4832250
https://banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
The doddering hater of the Constitution Gen Michael Hayden has agreed with other Demtards whom have called for the arrest of Alex Jones.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fd9570109d92702f4832250
https://banned.video/
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