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Major Grocery chains placing limits on Meat purchases & Price Gouging!!
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224 views • April 30, 2020
Several major grocery chains are now placing limits on meat, chicken and pork purchases.
Vons and Albertsons are now limiting all beef, chicken and pork purchases to two items per household.
The development comes amid the coronavirus emergency as some experts warn meat shortages could be weeks away. Not because of a lack of product, but because of supply chain disruptions.
Earlier this week, President Trump signed an executive order to keep meat processing plants open in an effort to prevent any shortages.
Vons and Albertsons are now limiting all beef, chicken and pork purchases to two items per household.
The development comes amid the coronavirus emergency as some experts warn meat shortages could be weeks away. Not because of a lack of product, but because of supply chain disruptions.
Earlier this week, President Trump signed an executive order to keep meat processing plants open in an effort to prevent any shortages.
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