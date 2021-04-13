© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stay Within Your Power
Follow
0
Share
Report
24 views • April 13, 2021
"The fatal combination of a false narrative, media censorship, and a pandemic of fear has led to an acquiescence of the uninformed to take the Covid vaccine. When science does not justify public policy it is time to do your own research and make your own informed choice.Also, be sure to check out our new section on doctor saputo.com Making the Right Choice About the Covid 19 Vaccine at https://doctorsaputo.com/a/making-the-right-choice-about-the-covid-19-vaccine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.