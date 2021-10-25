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Is the QR code the Mark of the Beast ?
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107 views • October 25, 2021
1. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, when asked by a reporter if she was creating two classes of people, with the vaccinated receiving special privileges, confirmed, "That is what it is, yep".
https://www.infowars.com/posts/new-zealand-pm-brags-about-making-unvaxxed-people-second-class-citizens-as-part-of-push-to-get-covid-jab/
2 Covid-19 Jab: They Knew Children Would Die. This is planned murder.
https://www.brighteon.com/d69ae894-4e3b-4d9e-bfbb-474df93ba19a
3. They Have Zero Interest in Curing Disease
https://www.brighteon.com/8eb8019c-0594-45ec-a878-25ed2a0be3a8
4. Is the QR code the Mark of the Beast ?
https://www.brighteon.com/57d275a9-00f8-44e2-b489-59a335652789
5. George Carlin Exposes The New World Order. They dont want a population capable of critical thinking.
https://www.brighteon.com/1ff54e31-e2cb-4d5a-b8e8-eaa910ed24c2
https://www.infowars.com/posts/new-zealand-pm-brags-about-making-unvaxxed-people-second-class-citizens-as-part-of-push-to-get-covid-jab/
2 Covid-19 Jab: They Knew Children Would Die. This is planned murder.
https://www.brighteon.com/d69ae894-4e3b-4d9e-bfbb-474df93ba19a
3. They Have Zero Interest in Curing Disease
https://www.brighteon.com/8eb8019c-0594-45ec-a878-25ed2a0be3a8
4. Is the QR code the Mark of the Beast ?
https://www.brighteon.com/57d275a9-00f8-44e2-b489-59a335652789
5. George Carlin Exposes The New World Order. They dont want a population capable of critical thinking.
https://www.brighteon.com/1ff54e31-e2cb-4d5a-b8e8-eaa910ed24c2
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