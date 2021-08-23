© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Death Jabs Most blunt spoken doctor I have ever heard.. Cheers to this man
Follow
1
Share
Report
257 views • August 23, 2021
This highly qualified doctor went before the beaurocrats at a school and spoke VERY BLUNTLY about the reactions of those taking this injection.. He was given his 3 min and promply shut down but was cheered by parents..
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.