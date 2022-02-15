Canadian Army Major: We Cannot Let Freedom Die With This Generation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
02/12/2022 Powerful Speech by Canadian Army Major Stephen Chledowski: For nearly two years, our own elected government officials have been using the bullying tactics of fear, intimidation, coercion, and financial and physical violence against us. I am calling on all Canadians to join in solidarity together. We cannot let freedom die with this generation.